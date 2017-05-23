“ME TO WE” Inclusion Event at Local High Schools

High School Social Justice Groups Plan Activities on June 8 to Highlight Importance of Inclusion

Local high school students want people to expand their horizons and realize ‘all-inclusive’ is more than just a resort getaway with everything included.

Instead, the social justice groups at all high schools in Northumberland County are highlighting the importance of inclusion to make all students feel welcome in their school communities. On June 8, each school will mark All Inclusive Day with activities that highlight the importance of connecting, inclusivity and welcoming to create caring school environments.

Each school – Port Hope High School, Cobourg Collegiate Institute, St. Mary Catholic Secondary School, East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton, and Campbellford District High School – will participate on June 8 with its own spin on activities to highlight the right of inclusion. One example is students doing simple acts of kindness, in which they greet and hold doors open for peers as reminders that each person entering the building has a right to be there and feel welcome.

“Feeling connected, involved and accepted in your community, whether it is a school, town or city, has great health benefits for everyone,” says Kristina Nairn, a Social Determinants of Health Nurse with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit. “Local students realize that exclusion and isolation aren’t healthy, and are addressing this on All Inclusive Day by planning activities that show how easy it is to create a positive, caring community which benefits everyone.”

Nairn, who works with the social justice groups at local high schools, says the student members are keen to share with their peers what they learned last fall at their annual social justice workshop Students Together Opposing Poverty. The workshop focused on the impact of inclusion on health and well-being, and students discussed opportunities to address isolation and exclusion that negatively impacts students in their schools.