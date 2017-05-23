The work of 38 artists whose past participation has built the only professional co-operative gallery in the area will be on display from May 27th to July 2nd celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Colborne Art Gallery.

Come out to our opening reception Saturday May 27 from 2-4pm to meet the artists and to support art in our community. It is a special jewel of a gallery with 20 years of artistic history to experience. On the gallery roadside the bright yellow sculpture “Empathy” places art in the community and speaks of peace and harmony. The seeds of the gallery were sown 20,years ago when the Land Registry Office moved out of this 1859 building. The involvement of LACAC (Local Architectural Conservation Advisory Committee), the initiative and enthusiasm of area artists led by Wilhelmina Kennedy, and the still current rent-free generosity of Cramahe Township were critical.

A Trillium grant, support from Colborne Rotary and several private donors plus the dedicated work of artist members who formed work parties painting the walls, putting up lights, scrubbing and painting the floors, have provided an environment for artists to show and develop their work through 6 exhibitions a year ever since. As one past member says “I was able to advance my ideas and methods over time by showing a few pieces at each exhibit. By the time I was ready for a solo show I had established a style that allowed me to create a body of work for the first time”. Another artist recalls the benefit of being part of a cooperative : “Working among them, visiting their home studios, and talking about each others’ work, helped to give me insights into my own evolution as an artist”. Past guest artists include Cobourg’s Frances Gage, Morus Hummel and Eric and Dorothy Winter.

In this exhibition the future is also celebrated through the work of grade 7 and 8 youth in one of the four rooms in the gallery. Membership is open to anyone who loves art and wants to develop their work.Current members come from as far as Marmora and Port Perry and two are original members. This November the gallery will be transformed into a Christmas market place offering jewellery, small paintings, pottery, photographs, cards, bags and more.