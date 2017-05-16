With Chauncy Perry – Flourishes Flower Shop “Decorative Workshop”
On April 18, 2017, the Cramahe Horticultural Society welcomed Chauncy Perry, the owner of Colborne’s flower shop Flourishes, to conduct a workshop on floral design.
Chauncy Perry has worked in the horticultural and floral industries since 2007, starting at Mills Flowers in Gananoque, a wholesale greenhouse with attached flower shop. He also owns the music shop Pickers’ Paradise in Colborne. In April 2015 after four years freelancing as an floral designer on the side, he decided to expand his shop to include flowers and plants. Flourishes opened on Valentine’s Day 2016 and has been met with great support from the community. In what little free time he has, Chauncy is a member of the Canada 150 and Apple Blossom Tyme festival committees, as well as vice president of the chamber of commerce, and business advisor to the Mill at Piper Creek Arts and Heritage Centre.
After passing on a few tricks of the trade aimed at lengthening the viable life of cut flowers, Mr. Perry set the audience a challenge. He supplied cut flowers and ivy bowls together with varied greens and raffia, and each table of 6 set about designing a floral display. The end result was a group of attractive floral displays that were varied, balanced and ranged from tall airy displays to shorter, more compact and intensely coloured offerings, all very different, one from another. Clearly the Cramahe Horticultural Society has some talented floral designers.
Mr. Perry chose one as winner and explained its features. A draw for the arrangements was held and each found a new home.
