On April 18, 2017, the Cramahe Horticultural Society welcomed Chauncy Perry, the owner of Colborne’s flower shop Flourishes, to conduct a workshop on floral design.

Chauncy Perry has worked in the horticultural and floral industries since 2007, starting at Mills Flowers in Gananoque, a wholesale greenhouse with attached flower shop. He also owns the music shop Pickers’ Paradise in Colborne. In April 2015 after four years freelancing as an floral designer on the side, he decided to expand his shop to include flowers and plants. Flourishes opened on Valentine’s Day 2016 and has been met with great support from the community. In what little free time he has, Chauncy is a member of the Canada 150 and Apple Blossom Tyme festival committees, as well as vice president of the chamber of commerce, and business advisor to the Mill at Piper Creek Arts and Heritage Centre.