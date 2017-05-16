The Township of Cramahe and Northumberland County invite you to the Grand Opening of the first joint emergency services base in Northumberland County.

Join in the celebration of shared services partnership as the community is invited to the new Colborne Emergency Service Base for an afternoon of free family fun.

This collaboration will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony, as well as a free BBQ, the opportunity to tour the facilities, first responder demonstrations, and family-friendly activities.

WHEN: Saturday June 3rd, 2017 11am – 2pm

Ribbon Cutting at 12pm

WHERE: 232 Purdy Road, Colborne

For more information, please contact Kate Campbell at campbellk@northumberlandcounty.ca or at 905-372-3329 ext. 2335.