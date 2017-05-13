Visit http://visitcramahe.ca/…/camp-lift-ladies-firefighter-train… for information including link to the application forms for Camp Lift. Applications due June 1st!

Camp Lift strives to provide young ladies with an interactive training experience through fire service related skills to build confidence, encourage teamwork and promote interpersonal skill development. This camp will be available to young women aged 11-13.

By exposing young women to non-traditional careers, Camp Lift, will challenge each individual to recognize their own uniqueness, strengths, and abilities to “light the fire within”.