The Colborne/ Cramahe Minor Hockey – Atom Hawks team worked hard this season playing teams from around Northumberland County. Typically, at the end of the season, the kids take any left over funds and use them for a wrap up party. However, this season, the team of 8 to 10 year olds, made the decision to donate the fundraising efforts in support of Nathan Kelly and his battle with cancer.

The team presented Nathan with a cheque for $1,000 in the hope that the funds will help support his family as they work through his cancer treatments.

Recently, Nathan has received encouraging news that his recent cancer treatments have been successful. When his cancer is in remission he will be able to start life saving treatments taking a new, leading edge medication which ultimately can save his life. This new medication can only be called hyper-expensive, costing in excess of $250,o00 a year. This is why our continued support is more important than ever. #HelpNathanLive

SATURDAY NIGHT FUNDRAISER DANCE AT THE KEELER CENTRE!

The fundraiser on Saturday, May 6th will feature the local talents of Little Lake and will be held at the Keeler Centre in Colborne. There will also be silent auction items up for grabs and a 50/50 draw.

Doors open at 8:00 pm and the party will be on ’till at least midnight! For more information please call 905-269-0174 or 905-376-6555.

Tickets at Guardian Pharmacy, Pickers Paradise and the Colborne CIBC