Cramahe Fire Calls April 2017

Public Communication is a key tool of engagement for Municipality of Cramahe Fire Service. We continue to strive to provide the best service possible for our community.
Cramahe Now, in partnership with the Township of Cramahe Fire service, will be providing to the public the fire departments file calls statistics on an ongoing basis. This information will reveal to the public the volume and range of calls the volunteer fire service responds to.
For more information please contact:
Larry Dadson
Chief Fire Prevention Officer
Township of Cramahe Fire Department
Admin: 905-355-2821 ex. 225
|CALL #
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|CALL TYPE
|054
|APR 1
|21:24
|HERLEY & HONEY RD
|MVC
|055
|APR 2
|01:13
|PERCY ST
|MEDICAL ASSIST
|056
|APR 2
|18:24
|PERCY ST
|MEDICAL ASSIST
|057
|APR 4
|12:15
|401 E/B @ 497
|MVC
|058
|APR 5
|06:20
|COUNTY RD 21
|MVC
|059
|APR 7
|10:53
|401 E/B@ 497
|CANCELLED CALL
|060
|APR 7
|13:04
|401 E/B @ 502
|MVC
|061
|APR 10
|09:16
|401 E/B @ 502
|MVC
|062
|APR 10
|18:47
|KING ST W
|SERVICE CALL
|063
|APR 11
|15:35
|COUNTY RD 25
|CANCELLED CALL
|064
|APR 11
|15:48
|DIVISION ST
|SERVICE CALL
|065
|APR 14
|13:19
|HAYNES RD
|GRASS FIRE
|066
|APR 14
|13:52
|MOUNT PLEASANT
|GRASS FIRE
|067
|APR 16
|15:55
|LITTLE LAKE RD
|SERVICE CALL
|068
|APR 16
|17:56
|MILL ST
|MEDICAL ASSIST
|069
|APR 18
|11:47
|KING ST E
|MOTORCYCLE FIRE
|070
|APR 20
|09:33
|PURDY RD
|DUST COLLECTOR FIRE
|071
|APR 22
|03:33
|SPRING ST, LAKEPORT
|CO ALARM
AUTOMATIC AID
|072
|APR 23
|12:38
|401 W/B @ 475
|MUTUAL AID
CANCELLED
|073
|APR 26
|09:47
|TELEPHONE RD
|MEDICAL ASSIST
|074
|APR 30
|02:07
|VENTRESS RD
|MEDICAL ASSIST
|075
|APR 30
|14:20
|COCHRANE RD
|MEDICAL ASSIST
Leave a Reply