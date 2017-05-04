http://www.cramahenow.com/?page_id=686

Cramahe Fire Calls April 2017

Public Communication is a key tool of engagement for Municipality of Cramahe Fire Service. We continue to strive to provide the best service possible for our community.

Cramahe Now, in partnership with the Township of Cramahe Fire service, will be providing to the public the fire departments file calls statistics on an ongoing basis. This information will reveal to the public the volume and range of calls the volunteer fire service responds to.

For more information please contact:

Larry Dadson
Chief Fire Prevention Officer
Township of Cramahe Fire Department
Admin: 905-355-2821 ex. 225

 

CALL # DATE TIME LOCATION CALL TYPE
054 APR 1 21:24 HERLEY & HONEY RD MVC
055 APR 2 01:13  PERCY ST MEDICAL ASSIST
056 APR 2 18:24  PERCY ST MEDICAL ASSIST
057 APR 4 12:15 401 E/B @ 497 MVC
058 APR 5 06:20  COUNTY RD 21 MVC
059 APR 7 10:53 401 E/B@  497 CANCELLED CALL
060 APR 7 13:04 401 E/B @ 502 MVC
061 APR 10 09:16 401 E/B @ 502 MVC
062 APR 10 18:47  KING ST W SERVICE CALL
063 APR 11 15:35  COUNTY RD 25 CANCELLED CALL
064 APR 11 15:48  DIVISION ST SERVICE CALL
065 APR 14 13:19  HAYNES RD GRASS FIRE
066 APR 14 13:52  MOUNT PLEASANT  GRASS FIRE
067 APR 16 15:55  LITTLE LAKE RD SERVICE CALL
068 APR 16 17:56  MILL ST MEDICAL ASSIST
069 APR 18 11:47  KING ST E MOTORCYCLE FIRE
070 APR 20 09:33  PURDY RD DUST COLLECTOR FIRE
071 APR 22 03:33  SPRING ST, LAKEPORT CO ALARM

AUTOMATIC AID
072 APR 23 12:38 401 W/B @ 475 MUTUAL AID

CANCELLED
073 APR 26 09:47  TELEPHONE RD MEDICAL ASSIST
074 APR 30 02:07  VENTRESS RD MEDICAL ASSIST
075 APR 30 14:20  COCHRANE RD MEDICAL ASSIST
