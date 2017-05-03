Cramahe Business Achievement Awards – April 28th, 2017

More than 40 guests and dignitaries attended the 2017 Cramahe Business Achievement Awards at the brand new, state-of-the-art Fire & EMS Hall at 232 Purdy Road. The awards celebrate business in Cramahe and are presented in two categories: Business of the Year, celebrating businesses which have evolved and flourished and New Business Start-up, which celebrates a new business venture in Cramahe Township.

The event was an opportunity to acknowledge two innovative business enjoying success in Cramahe Township. The awards were presented by MP Kim Rudd, MPP Lou Rinaldi, who was represented by Jim Williams and Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs.

Up first was the New Business Award which was presented to Fidelity Engineering & Construction of Colborne. Jim Pillsworth and Tim Williams and the whole Fidelity team were on hand for the presentation.

Fidelity Engineering & Construction’s core business is General Contracting in the Heavy Civil Construction Industry. The specialize in projects which require diverse experience to tackle complex designs challenges. accept the award.



The second award, Business of the Year, was presented was to Northumberland Veterinary Services of Colborne. The owners, veterinarians, Lex Luttikhuis and Michelle Chiunti formed their own veterinary practice more than 25 years ago and have been growing ever since. Michelle was on hand to accept the award for the renown veterinary clinic which provides equine veterinary care and small animal services from their newly expanded Colborne clinic.



Both award winners say because of the immense local support, access to Highway 401, overall affordability of the community and the amazing potential for growth, that Colborne/Cramahe, has proven to be an excellent location to grow their business ventures.