CASTLETON TOOK ROOT is the new exhibit presented by Heritage Cramahe at the Colborne Art Gallery, 51 King Street East, Colborne.

The third exhibit looks at the development of Castleton Village and how it has changed over the decades. There are bound to be some surprises.

Opening reception: May 11, 2017, 7:00 pm.

Continuing Thursdays through Sundays, Noon-4:00 pm, until July 2

FREE admission always. Also enjoy the Colborne Art Gallery’s “Women of a Certain Age” on your visit to the Heritage Room.

Next exhibit in August will be “APPLES!” If you or your family has info or items relating to the early apple industry in Cramahe, please contact info@heritagecramahe.ca