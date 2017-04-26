Community support needed to help raise funds in support of the Kelly family.



The fundraiser on Saturday, May 6th will feature the local talents of Little Lake and will be held at the Keeler Centre in Colborne. There will also be silent auction items up for grabs and a 50/50 draw.

Doors open at 8:00 pm and the party will be on ’till at least midnight! For more information please call 905-269-0174 or 905-376-6555.

Tickets at Guardian Pharmacy, Pickers Paradise and the Colborne CIBC

If you can’t make it to the dance, please donate to through the Go Fund Me page for Nathan Kelly: https://www.gofundme.com/help-nathan-live

Nathan is suffering with Lymphoma Cancer. A particularly aggressive form called, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Recently, Nathan has received encouraging news that his recent cancer in treatments have been successful. When his cancer is in remission he will be able to start life saving treatments taking a new, leading edge medication which ultimately can save his life. This new medication can only be called hyper-expensive, costing in excess of $250,o00 a year. This is why our continued support is more important than ever. #HelpNathanLive

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) in downtown Colborne responded to community requests to offer financial support to the Kelly family. The branch has opened a dedicated account which will allow citizens to donate financial support.

The local community has been eager to lend it’s support, both in-kind, and with financial donations to help resolve the heavy costs incurred by a prolonged cancer treatment regimen.