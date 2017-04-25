A note from Gary & Brenda Waite:

We would like to thank Donna & Jim Blakley, John & Janice McKnight and Janice & Dana Johnston for organizing the Benefit for us April 9, 2017 following the devastating barn fire, March 16, 2017. We want to express our deepest gratitude to the Dundonald Community Group, family, friends and the community as a whole for their hard work, donations and support. Your support through this difficult time has meant a great deal to us, it is hard to express in words. Thank you and God Bless. Gary & Brenda Waite