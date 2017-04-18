from left: the Board of The Mill at Piper Creek Arts and Heritage Centre, from left to right, Mitch Cox, Graham Norcutt, Ian Hartford, Chancy Perry, Candace Cox, and Cindy Matthews.

Interested in a fabulous dinner, particularly fine entertainment an…ddddd the opportunity to grab onto to some great tickets from Shaw Festivals and Second City in Toronto? How about silent auctions? You down with them? Love to scribble your lowest number on those sheets with the hope of getting something great without having to pay full price?

Well, look no further than The Mill at Piper Creek Arts and Heritage Centre’s major fund-raiser, a “Starlight Dinner and Silent Auction”, which is going to happen Saturday, April 29, from 6:00 pm, at the Concert Hall at Victoria Hall in Cobourg.

There is not the slightest bit of doubt this event isn’t going to be one of the best soirees of the season in Cobourg. The gang — all of them dancing fools! — The Mill at Piper Creek Board, has hosted three previous music, food and dancing shindigs at the Castleton Town Hall this year, all of which were very successful, playing to sell-out crowds.

“The Starlight Dinner will be a little different,” says Mitchell Cox, Music Director for the evening. “This is a more formal affair; dinner is gourmet and throughout the night we will be showcasing different acts, in a cabaret style. Look for everything from jazz to comedy to classical. Then we’ll top the evening off with a live band for dancing.”

Yes, dancing! How often do you get to go dancing these days? These people know how to get the floor bouncing and all the peeps up kicking up their heels. You better be there!

In case you didn’t know, the money that is going to be raised and hopefully, there will be wheelbarrows of the stuff, is going towards the refurbishing of the old Purdy Mill in Castleton. It is in transition from its old wellused space to an arts and heritage space. Its foundation and roof have already been secured.

“Once the venue is developed, we will be able to run regular programs for everyone, including students and seniors,” says Cox.“In the meantime, we want to offer a variety of different shows and events to the community, to give you a flavour of what is to come”.

Tickets to the Starlight Dinner cost $75 and are available through the Victoria Hall Box Office(Cobourg), Pickers Paradise (Colborne), or on-line at http://themillatpipercreek.ca/events/.

Catering is by On the Side Gourmet, Warkworth.

The Mill at Piper Creek Arts and Heritage Centre Board would like to thank sponsors Douglas Hotte (Terrequity Realty), Colborne Home Hardware, Kim Etherington (Kim & Sam Real Estate), Gail Vaz Oxlade, Northumberland Veterinary Services, the Stratford Festival of Canada, and Shaw 2017.

Absent from the board pic: Roger Doidge, Samantha Cameron, Steafan Hannigan, Deborah Smith and Virginia Maclean

