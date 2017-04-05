Again this year the McDougall Family Fund is back and McDougall Insurance is giving away $5000 to one local community project.

We have just started our pre-contest promotion and we need your help to make this campaign a success. This is a Facebook driven video contest that begins May 1st! Which means together, we have one entire month to share information about this huge giveaway by talking to our clients, sharing information on social media and getting the word out however is easiest for you.

Many of you have non-profit organizations that are clients that would love to be the recipient of this prize, while others might have clients that are part of a small community group or local project you may not be aware of, which really makes it important to tell everyone we can about the McDougall Family Fund Contest.

Our team is ready: We have fresh campaign branding, new radio commercials, billboards, an email blast to clients, and we will continuously promote the contest over the next month on our website blog, and social media outlets to ensure the May 1st launch is a success.

We have expanded the entry requirements to include any: Charity, Non-Profit Organization, Community Group, Community Project or “Other” that enhances the local community in some way.

Previous winners have been Queen Elizabeth Public School, Wilno Community Centre and last year’s winner was Challenger Baseball. As long as the project benefits the community, we would love to have them enter the contest!

Please visit our McDougall Facebook page or McDougallInsurance.com for more information. https://www.mcdougallinsurance.com/2017/04/03/mcdougall-family-fund-contest-back/