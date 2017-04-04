Cold Creek Rep tryout dates are below. Come see why Cold Creek is THE BEST place to play hockey!!! Current Rep divisions are Midget A/BB and B, Bantam (level TBD), Peewee (level TBD), Atom A/BB and Novice A/BB.

All tryouts are held at the Frankford Arena:

Novice First Entry (A/BB):

Wednesday, April 19th 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 21st 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23rd 12:00 – 1:00

Atom First Entry (A/BB):

Wednesday, April 19th 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, April 21st 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23rd 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Peewee First Entry (level TBD):

Wednesday, April 26th 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 28th 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29th 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Bantam First Entry (level TBD):

Wednesday, April 26th 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, April 28th 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29th 10:00 – 11:00 a.m..

Midget First Entry (A/BB):

Friday, April 28th 8:00 – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29th 8:00 – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7th 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Tryout Fees are $50 cash only.

For tryouts you will need:

1. A Permission to Skate (PTS) if you are coming from another OWHA Association. You will not be allowed on the ice without it.

2. Your tryout fees paid.

3. Your birth certificate – if you are new to the OWHA.

4. A completed registration form.

If you are selected for a team, your registration fee (first installment of total fees – $400 for Midget A/BB Division and $300 for all other divisions) must be paid in full, no later than May 31, 2017.

Second entry team tryout dates will be posted shortly.



Please note that Cold Creek is a small association and, at this time, is unable to offer a house league option.