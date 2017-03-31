from left: Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs, Manager of Operations Jeff Hoskins, MPP Lou Rinaldi Executive Director Travis Hoover, Treasurer Nicole Leach-Bihan, Chief Administrative Officer Craig Brooks and Clerk Julie Oram.

Kim Rudd, Member of Parliament for Northumberland—Peterborough South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Amarjeet Sohi, Minister announced funding to the tune of $38,750 Friday morning in the Council Chambers of Cramahe Township that will funnel through Community Care towards the replacement of one specialized transit vehicle and the upgrading of soft and hard supporting tech ware used for scheduling. Trent Hills, Port Hope, Cobourg and other municipalities are also receiving grants for an amount over $300,000 says Kim.

This grant is part of an agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund. One of 312 projects announced across Ontario on March 31, 2017, under the PTIF. The federal government provides up to 50 percent of funding.

Travis Hoover, executive director for MPP Lou Rinaldi was there as well along with Cramahe Township staff. He referred to the Ontario Government’s increased partnership funding of Community Care this year.

Community Care offers subsidized wheelchair accessible and rural service to Cramahe, Alnwick/Haldimand, Trent Hills, Hamilton Township and rural Port Hope with some special trips into Port Hope and Cobourg. Last year the transportation service conducted 10,000 one way trips with the aid of 8 drivers and 7 buses. The majority of the funding for the organization comes from the gas tax (the majority) and government grants. Riders are charged a reduced amount.

“This money is about creating opportunities for people to optimize what is in the community .. whether it is getting to work … or Seniors that need to get to a Doctor’s appointment, its finding ways to make sure that we have those services around them that will allow them to continue to live in small communities.”

