In order to offer support for Brenda & Gary Waite who tragically lost a barn, equipment and livestock to fire on Thursday March 16, it should be noted that this is the second substantial fire at the Waite farm in the past 2 years, both catastrophic in building and livestock loss, friends, neighbours and family members will be holding an fund raising event @ Dundonald Hall (formerly Dundonald United Church) starting @ 1:00 PM on Sunday April 9th , for refreshments please bring appetizer items of your choice.

There will be a silent and live auctions, music and a place to receive donations, please make any cheques payable to Gary & Brenda Waite.

For those unable to attend and still wish to contribute you can send those cheques payable to Gary & Brenda Waite in care of John & Janice McKnight, 65 Parliament Street, Colborne Ontario K0K 1S0.