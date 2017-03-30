Full service landscape yard offers the community access to professional products and advice.

Dreaming of some improvements to the yard this year? Maybe need some stone to help with drainage? How about a retaining wall or new stone walkway? Well, all of these wish list items and more can be taken care of in one location in Cramahe.

Fidelity Landscape has built a full service landscape yard at 512 Purdy Road in Colborne. The yard features professional landscape products of all shapes and sizes; paving stones, retaining walls, premium soils & mulches, a wide variety of aggregates, and even a whole range of grass seeds and event synthetic laws systems.

The time is now to build out your dream project or take care of a some pesky drainage issues. Stop in to day hello and see what they have to offer for the consumer, professional of general landscape contractor.