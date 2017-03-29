TONIGHT – 7:00 PM – Nathan Kelly Community Information Evening – Colborne Legion –
One thought on “TONIGHT – 7:00 PM – Nathan Kelly Community Information Evening – Colborne Legion –”
Disappointed. I attended Nathan Kelly information session at Colborne Legion this evening, which was well advertised. Only 22 people attended including Nathan’s parents and the people overseeing this. Out of almost 200 Legion members, 26 Ladies Auxiliary members and our community this was a huge disappointment. I would hope that anyone who is able to support Nathan would make a donation through C.I.B.C. or on line.