Spring must be around the corner, because March 21st, 2017, the Cramahe Horticulture Society was delighted once again to host Dawn Golloher from Gardens Plus.

The following basic information about Gardens Plus bears repeating here, especially for our new members, and the presentation that followed consisted of “Dawn’s Picks” for the upcoming gardening season. What a treat!

Gardens Plus is a perennial nursery located outside Peterborough, Ontario. The nursery and the business have grown over the past 19 years – through the introduction of greenhouses, display gardens, water collection facilities and stock beds.

Each year, you can visit May 6th to July 31st, every day but Tuesday. And, you can order your favourite plants without leaving home, because Gardens Plus ships all over Canada. (Contact GardensPlus.ca)

Dawn and her team have a motto ‘We focus on easy care perennials so you can enjoy your gardens not just work in them’ – can’t argue with that!

Over the years, Gardens Plus has evolved into a specialty shop of sorts, featuring easy care perennials that thrive in the Ontario growing zones. Dawn strives to provide perennials that will attract humming birds, butterflies, bees and other pollinators. They have plants that you need not divide, that resist disease, that do not need staking or winter protection, that re-bloom, that are drought tolerant, that are long lived – not just 3 to 5 years – in short easy care!

Through a network of suppliers in Canada and the United States, Gardens Plus finds the newest cultivars to solve that difficult problem spot in your garden. These plants clump, resist mildew, are miniatures or dwarfed in size and tolerate shade, all characteristics that will help build a spectacular display, no matter the challenge.