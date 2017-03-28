With 47 years experience in the martial arts Grandmaster Richard Buchan has worked to develop a complete self-defense system and currently teaches at the International Hombu Dojo in Ontario Canada. His grandmaster rank is certified & recognized through the International Martial Arts & Culture Federation of Japan and is signed by the Vice Minister of Defense, Japan. He has trained Special Forces as well as law enforcement personnel from various police services including major crime squads and tactical officers internationally.

Grandmaster Buchan founded Kosho Ryu International Martial Arts Organization in 1992. The organization was founded to preserve the teachings of 750 year old ancient combat concepts. During the last four decades of study he has worked hard to form and combined these ancient concepts with modern combat principles capturing the essence of knowledge that unites many art forms of self-defense.

Martial Arts classes for adults and kids to begin May 1st, 2017.

Monday & Wednesday Nights

Kids 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Adults 7:00pm to 8:30 pm

The Registration for adult and kids are:

April 19 5-8 pm

April 20 5-9 pm

April 22 10 am – 3pm

Castleton Town Hall 1780 Percy Street Castleton.

More information can be found at koshoryu.com/