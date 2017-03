The sale of one male, gelded POA pony will be sold by Janet Ashby according to the “Innkeepers Act” from non-payment of Leeroy Lawrence.

Sale to be conducted at 12835 County Rd 2, Colborne.

The amount of indebtedness is $3500.00.

Contact: Janet Petrella-Ashby Ashella Great Danes c: 289-251-8250