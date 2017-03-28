Artist & Colborne Gallery member, Josephine Arnold-Radoman looks at some of the examples of rug hooking on display in the Colborne Gallery

Right now there are three notable exhibits to view at the Colborne Art Gallery.

There are many fine examples of modern and heritage rug hooking. A display that is a satellite display of the Art Gallery of Northumberland Then and Now: Rug Hooking in Canada: a Canada 150 Exhibition that runs from March 9 to April 30, 2017.

There is the excellent ink work of Ronald Peter’s “The Power of the Pen” display. His work is on display from March 4 to April 9.

In the back there is an exhibition of members’ work.

info: Colborne Art Gallery; 51 King Street East; 905.355.1798; www.thecolbourneartgallery.ca