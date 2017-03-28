Ontario Agri-Food Venture Centre, Operations Manager, Joe Mullin was on hand Tuesday night for the open house at the 116 Industrial Park Road facility in Colborne.

“I had asked for an opportunity for our clients to come together, we talked about having a social meeting and when we had our team meeting we discussed opening it up to the public.”

Over 200 people attended the event that included live music, no speeches and great food tastings presented by 15 of the centres clients.

According to Joe, the centre has just passed the one year mark and it is doing well. It is a non-profit centre funded by 3 tiers of government and so is not expected to make a profit. That said, given its popularity it is due to break even in under two years from the date of opening. An accomplishment that speaks to the foresight and creative implementation of Trissia Mellor, Agricultural Manager with Northumberland County Economic Development, Land Use Planning and Tourism Department and its Director, Dan Borowec who were the main drivers getting the OAFVC up and going.

Multi -funded, the facility serves Northumberland clients as well as those outside of the County. “About 98% are Northumberland people,” Joe says. The remaining are within an hour’s drive. Although the OAFVC has had clients from Sudbury and Ottawa region, Niagara, Ontario.

The commercial kitchen has been booked solid for the past three months he says. April is 75% booked at this point. He can see the facility going to a second shift “pretty soon.”

What are people producing?

“A lot of sauces, a lot of beverages. We expected a lot more farmers doing produce but because of the drought last year it hit hard. .. We are thinking it is going to be much better this year.”

“One of our fellows here tonight has five main hot sauces. He has won fourteen awards. Won an award in New York City just a few weeks ago. He has done extremely well. He is in over 200 stores now. Such as Sobeys. That’s before he won these awards. He is taking off like crazy. He had been doing sauces for five years. And he outgrew his current kitchen.”

He was referring to the tremendous success that PepperNorth run by Drew Stevens and Ana Stevens has enjoyed.

Ninety to ninety-five percent are first time food producers he says. The process of small food production goes like this, “We sit down. Talk about their dreams. What is it that they want to do. Once we find out where they want to go, we help them. We bring in the resources … experts as they need them. We have a chef on board. We bring in food scientists as we need them. “

The facility helps with cooking, food processing, labelling, labelling and packaging including design.

According to Jeremy Clarke and Joanna Bastas who run Buddha Belly Bakery in Oshawa, “The facility has been great. We started out making our Buddha bars here. It was real easy to transition from our place to here. It was real easy to get started out. Which made it real easy to transition out. So now we are in our own facility and we still come back to have our labels done and printed for us. We heard about the place through the Cobourg Farmer’s Market.”

Pete Bradford and Marla Bradford, with their company Canadian Vinegar Cellers, started bottling and labelling their aged vinegars late last year. “We have done one production run and we are doing another one in about two weeks. We are coopers. Wine barrel makers in Prince Edward County we age vinegars in the barrels. They have been in the barrels anywhere from 5 years to 17 years. We won a Premier’s Award and then through Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs we were told about the OAFVC. It’s amazing. The labels were designed by their graphic artists. They have a corporate chef. He will do tastings us and then we do the actual testing in the lab for ingredients. Then the bottling, sealing and labelling. The whole deal.

“For a small business it is amazing. We couldn’t afford to do this on our own.

We are at Blackburn’s Winery. We have a retail space in the back.”

Elizabeth Kiser who runs the Exhale Pilates and Yoga Studio in Port Hope, says she started producing her Karma Clusters in May 2016 in preparation for the Taste of Toronto show in June. Reception for the product has been good. In August Karma Clusters were featured in a pop-up shop at Holt Renfrew. It has since become finalist in the Gluten Free Awards in Vancouver in January.

Along with financing help from the Canadian Futures Development Corporation Northumberland, she is purchasing a machine from Europe that will make the KC product. At present it is being made by hand in the AGFVC. When the machine arrives she will continue to operate out of the Colborne location.

