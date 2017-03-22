Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) in downtown Colborne responded to community requests to offer financial support to the Kelly family. The branch has opened a dedicated account which will allow citizens to donate financial support.

The young Colborne family of Nathan Kelly, 24, Gia, 21 and Eva, 3, are going through territory no family wants to travel. Nathan is suffering with Lymphoma Cancer. A particularly aggressive form called, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The local community has been eager to lend it’s support, both in-kind, and with financial donations to help resolve the heavy costs incurred by a prolonged cancer treatment regimen.

For more information please visit the downtown Colborne branch. Additional details about Nathan can be found here