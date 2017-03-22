Photo above: Cramahe Mayor, Marc Coombs & Canada 150 / Cramahe 225 Committee chair, Jim Williams presenting the Cramahe 225 / Canada 150 Anniversary book at the Town Hall.

The Cramahe 225 / Canada 150 Committee invites the community to be leave their name in a commemorative anniversary book.

The book is currently located at Cramahe Town Hall and over the next few months it will make its away around the community so that everyone gets a chance to leave their mark as a memory for the next 100 years! Look for the book at the Cramahe Public Library in Colborne & Castleton, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 187, the Colborne Art Gallery, among other locations.

Committee Chair, Jim Williams, hope that the community will embrace the opportunity and leave their mark as a small gesture and record their name for the posterity of the effort.

The community is invited to sign onto a piece of history this year!