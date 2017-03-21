Public Speaking Contest

The public speaking contest held on March 4th saw three contestants advance to the Zone Public Speaking which will be held March 25th at the Bewdley branch.



The three who will represent Colborne Legion are: Grades 1-3 Taylor Moore from Northumberlands Hills PS, Grades 4-6 Kyla McReelis-Fox from Colborne PS and Grades 7-9 Clayton Bowlby from Colborne PS.



Congratulations to all who placed at the Colborne contest and good luck to those who advanced.



Clubroom Chairs

A kind donor, who wishes to remain nameless, has donated new to us chairs for the clubroom. Our thanks goes out to the donor.

Hot Drinks Available

Another donor, who also wishes to remain nameless, has donated a Keurig for the clubroom so guests can now enjoy fresh hot drinks. We currently have tea, coffee and hot chocolate available.





8 Ball Tourney – March 26th

The regular monthly 8-Ball tourney will take place on Sunday Feb. 26th. Register at 11am for play at noon.





Bill Patchett to Speak at Information Night – March 29th

Nathan Kelly’s journey with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Bill Patchett will be at the Colborne Legion to talk about the journey Nathan Kelly has ahead of him. Everyone is welcome, there will be no cover charge but there will be a donation box provided at the door.







Roast Beef Dinner – Apr. 7th

Come on out and enjoy a Roast Beef dinner with all the trimmings including dessert, coffee or tea.

Dinner is $13 for everyone except Veterans who pay $10 (with Legion or service card). Children under 5 are no charge. Dinner starts at 5pm until 6:30pm



Shop & Support Orders

Shop & Support orders need to be in by April 9th. Place your order for gift cards to use when shopping for regular purchases and help the branch raise funds. For more information contact Patti May



Moonshot Euchres

Come out the first two Sundays of the month to play Moonshot Euchre.



The first Sunday is in support of the Branch and the second Sunday is in support of the Ladies Auxiliary.



Play starts at 1pm.





That Time of Year

Our annual Branch elections are approaching. It’s time to start thinking about the executive for next year.

Contrary to some popular belief, elections are not a popularity contest. They are about having those who work to uphold the Legion mission statement and support the branch through their willingness to work.

Give some serious thought to those who are doing that and would commit to doing so. Don’t forget to plan on attending elections in May to vote.





Free Wi-Fi Available

Did you know you can access our Wi-Fi when you’re in the branch?

Just ask the bar steward for the password and you’re on the system.





Hall Rentals

We have a banquet hall available for rent for your special occasion or meeting.

The hall will seat up to 195 for an event and up to 170 for a dinner.

Give us a call if you are looking for a venue. 905-355-5479





Remember, you’re only a stranger once at the Colborne Legion.



Yours in Comradeship

— Patti May

