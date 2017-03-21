Kim Rudd, Member of Parliament for Northumberland—Peterborough South, announced several funding initiatives today on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

Investing in Canada’s communities is not only about creating good jobs and encouraging clean economic growth. It is also about building stronger communities. Partnerships with local governments, institutions and organizations are vital to deliver change and improve the lives of seniors.

The funding announcements are as follows:

Colborne’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 187 will receive $25,000 to perform accessibility and kitchen upgrades to allow seniors to offer activities such as darts, euchre, pool tournaments, a weekly 55+ Club, and other community events to engage seniors. Alderville First Nation will receive $25,000 to offer a wide variety of activities including yoga, traditional cooking, a paint party, square dancing, walking tours and games for seniors. The Dibaajimowin Cultural Centre in Roseneath will receive $25,000 to insulate their venue and purchase a wood stove to host activities such as sharing circles and traditional teachings for Elder seniors and the disabled in the community.

The Government of Canada is providing approximately $35 million in New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) funding for close to 1,850 community-based projects approved through the NHSP 2016–2017 Call for Proposals.

Since 2004, the NHSP has funded close to 19,700 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, with a total Government of Canada investment of approximately $417 million.

“Through the many community-based projects we support each year, the Government of Canada helps seniors across Canada share their knowledge, skills and lived experiences in unique ways. NHSP projects reflect our ongoing commitment to ensure that seniors from coast to coast can be active and prosperous members of their communities.” – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Canada