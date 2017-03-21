Kim Rudd, Member of Parliament for Northumberland—Peterborough South, announced several funding initiatives today on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).
Investing in Canada’s communities is not only about creating good jobs and encouraging clean economic growth. It is also about building stronger communities. Partnerships with local governments, institutions and organizations are vital to deliver change and improve the lives of seniors.
The funding announcements are as follows:
- Colborne’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 187 will receive $25,000 to perform accessibility and kitchen upgrades to allow seniors to offer activities such as darts, euchre, pool tournaments, a weekly 55+ Club, and other community events to engage seniors.
- Alderville First Nation will receive $25,000 to offer a wide variety of activities including yoga, traditional cooking, a paint party, square dancing, walking tours and games for seniors.
- The Dibaajimowin Cultural Centre in Roseneath will receive $25,000 to insulate their venue and purchase a wood stove to host activities such as sharing circles and traditional teachings for Elder seniors and the disabled in the community.
The Government of Canada is providing approximately $35 million in New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) funding for close to 1,850 community-based projects approved through the NHSP 2016–2017 Call for Proposals.
Since 2004, the NHSP has funded close to 19,700 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, with a total Government of Canada investment of approximately $417 million.
“Through the many community-based projects we support each year, the Government of Canada helps seniors across Canada share their knowledge, skills and lived experiences in unique ways. NHSP projects reflect our ongoing commitment to ensure that seniors from coast to coast can be active and prosperous members of their communities.” – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Canada
“The Government of Canada is dedicated to ensuring that Canadian seniors can get involved in community activities that meet their needs and interests, tap their collective resources and experiences, and promote their participation. We support New Horizons for Seniors Program projects like this one so that seniors across Canada can lead and participate in local activities beneficial to many.” – Kim Rudd, Member of Parliament for Northumberland—Peterborough South Associated Links

The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grants and contributions program that supports projects led or inspired by seniors who make a difference in the lives of others and their communities. Through the NHSP, the Government of Canada encourages seniors to share their knowledge, skills and experiences to the benefit of others.
The objectives of the NHSP are:
- promoting volunteerism among seniors;
- engaging seniors in the community through mentoring of others;
- expanding awareness of elder abuse, including financial abuse;
- supporting social participation and inclusion of seniors; and
- providing capital assistance for new and existing community projects and/or programs for seniors.
- NHSP funding supports community-based projects and pan-Canadian projects.
Community-based projects
Community-based project funding supports activities that engage seniors and address one or more of the program’s five objectives: volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse, social participation and capital assistance. These projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 per year per organization in grant funding.
The NHSP 2016–2017 Call for Proposals for Community-Based Projects closed on July 29, 2016. It invited organizations to apply for funding of up to $25,000 for projects that help empower seniors to share their knowledge, skills and experiences with others and support communities by increasing their capacity to address local issues.
Close to 1,850 projects across Canada were approved through the NHSP 2016–2017 Call for Proposals for Community-Based Projects and are now in progress.
It is anticipated that the NHSP 2017–2018 Call for Proposals for Community-Based Projects will be launched in spring 2017.
Pan-Canadian Projects
Pan-Canadian projects test and share best practices across the country and replicate interventions that have worked well in addressing seniors’ issues.
Projects that have received funding through the NHSP 2015–2016 Call for Proposals for Pan- Canadian Projects are using a collective impact approach where project partners work together to achieve measurable results in addressing social isolation among seniors.
Successful projects are up to three years in duration and are receiving funding up to $750,000.
More than $21 million is being made available for pan-Canadian projects funded through the NHSP 2015–2016 Call for Proposals.
For more information, visit New Horizons for Seniors Program.
