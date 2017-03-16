The fundraiser Saturday, March 11th was in support of the Suzanne Kernaghan Memorial Trail & Rotary Community Projects in Cramahe Township.

The Champs Challenge & Mayors Cup Oldtimer hockey games drew more than 330 spectators to the Keeler Centre on Saturday night for some community hockey action.

The charity fundraiser game was in celebration of the two successful minor hockey teams 03/04 All Ontario championship runs of yesteryear and this marks the second time in ten years the teams have played as a community fundraiser.

The first game of the event featured the fast paced play of the 2003/04 Peewee Champs vs the 2004/05 Midget All Ontario Finalists.

At the end the three fast paced periods the Midget All Ontario Finalists team came out on top winning 6 to 4 over the 03/04 provincial Peewee champs. The second game may have been a bit slower paced but the spirit of the event carried forward with the visitors from Brighton winning 6 to 3, thus forcing Mayor Marc Coombs to wear the Brighton team jersey at the next Cramahe Council meeting as part of a friendly wager with Brighton Mayor Mark Walas.

This important community fundraiser raised more then $3,000 in support of the Suzanne Kernaghan Memorial Trail project spearheaded by Cramahe Councillor Don Clark. Funds will also be shared with the Rotary Club of Colborne in support of the numerous local community projects such as the Legion Communty Fund, Colborne Public Library programs, Communty Care Northumberland – Meals on Wheels and many more.

Councillor Clark would like to thank all the members of the community who came out to support the family event which also featured autographed hockey memorabilia silent auction items, 50/50 draws, Chuck-A-Puck contest and naturally, some good ole’ hockey games.