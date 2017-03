April 8 is the date for Dundonald Community Group‘s famous Spaghetti Dinner with a variety of extra toppings such as fried onions, mushrooms and peppers and sauce choices including meatballs, meat sauce and regular spaghetti sauce with caesar salad, garlic bread, tea, coffee and an assortment of desserts.

Adults $12.00

Serving is continuous from 5 to 7 pm.