In addition to visitor services, the Chamber will also assist the community by developing and updating a directory that lists all businesses in Cramahe. We encourage business owners to contact us to ensure that their information is included and up to date. It is especially important for home based businesses which may be difficult to find.

The Chamber is also encouraged to see that Brighton Council kept a line item in their budget for Tourism and Economic Development. Although they did not support the Chamber Proposal, it is a step forward to see monies in the budget that can be used to support these activities. The Chamber will continue to work with the community to support this investment.

The next big item on the Chamber Agenda is the Annual General Meeting which will be held on March 30th at King Edward Park Community Centre in Brighton. This year the sit down dinner will be catered by ENSS Culinary, Hospitality and Tourism Department. The menu is enticing and will include a cocktail hour with butler served appetizers, a wine sponsor and live entertainment. Tickets can be obtained by contacting the Chamber office.