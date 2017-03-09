On Wednesday March 1st, Northumberland Hills P.S. held their annual speech competition for grades 4-8 students. Classes held their own presentations at the end of February to make a final selection to send to the gym. In total, 11 students from Grade 4-6 made up the Junior Division, and 7 students from grade 7 and 8 made up the Intermediate Division. It was a very tough decision for the judges, and the students and staff were commended for their efforts, as all of the judges agreed the speeches were very high quality.

Nancy Gagne kindly donated gifts for the judges on behalf of Northumberland Soapworks.

The overall results were:



Junior Division

1st place – Aidan Miklos (Alopecia)

2nd place – Sydnee Sauvee (Reading)

3rd place – Elijah Breau (Being the Youngest Child)

Intermediate Division

1st place – Emma Smyth (Abuse against Women)

2nd place – Clauden Claude (My Family)

3rd place – Myles Marvin (Neurotransmitters)