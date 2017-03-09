With the help of local volunteers, Community Care Northumberland delivered 1,575 meals last year in Cramahe Township. Meals are delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays over the lunch hour. Meals cost $6.00.

Pictured: To help celebrate March for Meals in Cramahe Township, (L-R) Brenda Chapman – CCN’s Program Assistant in Colborne, Frits Scheltema – Colborne & District Lions Club, Liz – Black Dress Catering, Gord McArthur – Colborne Masonic Lodge No. 91, Mayor Marc Coombs – Cramahe Township, Jim Williams – Rotary Club of Colborne, Wayne Taylor – Colborne & District Lions Club, Councillor Don Clark – Cramahe Township

BACKGROUND:

Community Care Northumberland participates in 15th Annual March for Meals

During the month of March, agencies across North America are celebrating the value of Meals on Wheels programs. Together, local Meals on Wheels programs, governments, service groups and concerned individuals are joining to meet the needs of the fastest growing population in Canada who want to live at home for as long as possible.

This program is more than just a meal:

Access to well-balanced, affordable meals is imperative to the independence and sustenance of isolated seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Research shows that healthy eating provides essential energy and nutrients for general welfare and maintenance of health and functional autonomy, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases at older ages.

The benefits of Meals on Wheels are emotional and psychological, as well as physical. Sometimes, a friendly Meals on Wheels volunteer may be the only person a client interacts with in a given day.

Meals on Wheels volunteers perform a valuable security check for isolated clients and can notify the proper authorities in the case of accident or injury.

Client Testimonial: The following is a testimonial from Ray, who received Meals on Wheels in

Toronto:

“The Meals on Wheels program has saved my life! I was battling Leukemia and a severe attack of the shingles. My immune system had shut down and I had lost my appetite for food. I lost 40 pounds and was slowly starving to death, until my doctor notified Meals on Wheels and hot, nutritious meals began to arrive. Now my future is hopeful. I am gaining weight and no longer feel that I am alone. My heartfelt thanks for a job well done.”

2017 – Meals on Wheels in Ontario: Quick Facts:

Meals on Wheels are delivered in 181 communities across Ontario.

There are 137 not-for-profit organizations receiving government funding from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care to provide Meals on Wheels in Ontario.

Government funding covers only part of the cost – the difference is made up by donations and/or client fees, which are kept as low as possible.

We delivered 2,899,292 meals in 2015-2016, to over 38,800 Ontarians.

Over the next few weeks Community Care Northumberland will be highlighting our Meals on Wheels programs across the communities we serve.

Community Care Northumberland, with the help of local volunteers, delivered over 21,000 hot and frozen meals from April 1st, 2015 to March 31st, 2016 within Northumberland County*.

Community Delivery Dates For more information Brighton Tuesdays and Thursdays Mary – 613-475-4190 Cobourg Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays Patti – 905-372-7356 Colborne Tuesdays and Thursdays Brenda – 905-355-2989 Trent Hills In Campbellford: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays Linda R.– 705-653-1411 In Hastings: Wednesdays Sarah– 705-696-3891 In Warkworth: Wednesdays Linda R. – 705-875-7654

*Municipality of Port Hope is serviced through the Red Cross.

Community Care Northumberland’s Meals on Wheels program produces and delivers delicious, nutritious meals for a nominal fee to:

seniors living alone

adults with disabilities who are unable to shop for groceries or cook for themselves

those being discharged from hospital with limited/no help available during their recovery

“Our multi-service agency depends on volunteers.” said Trish Baird, Executive Director of CCN. “Without their weekly support; the Meals on Wheels program would not be able to service our growing number of clients,” said Trish Baird – Executive Director

The program promotes health and independence by providing quality and affordable meals. Volunteers deliver the meals to client’s home during the noon hour. Clients in Northumberland County can order hot or frozen meals, and special diets may be accommodated. If you are interested in receiving meals on wheels or would like to volunteer with the program, call a local office for more information or visit www.commcare.ca/mow.html

Contacts:

Alicia Vandine Trish Baird

Regional Community Relations Coordinator Executive Director

Community Care Northumberland Community Care Northumberland

Phone: (866)514-5774 Phone: (866)514-5774

Email: a.vandine@commcare.ca Email: t.baird@commcare.ca

www.commcare.ca www.commcare.ca