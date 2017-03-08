Want more Northumberland-made food on Your Plate, Restaurant Menu or Store Shelves?

Join Us!

Date: Tuesday, March 21st, 2017

Hours: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Ontario Agri-Food Venture Centre, 116 Industrial Park Road, Colborne

(If using a GPS please put in the address 206 Purdy Road, Colborne)

Tickets are Free, but space is limited for this event.

Join the Ontario Agri-Food Venture Centre team on site in Colborne for their “Open House Tasting” and meet some of the award-winning food entrepreneurs making delicious things at the Ontario Agri-Food Venture Centre. Please register early as tickets will go fast!