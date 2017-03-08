Heritage Cramahe presents “Then and Now – Rug Hooking in Canada – A Canada 150 Exhibition“

Pioneer efforts to make life a bit more comfortable have evolved into folk art. See how it all has developed.

Heritage Room in the Colborne Art Gallery, 51 King Street East.

March 9 – April 30 (Opening Reception March 10, 7:30 pm)

Thursday-Sunday, 12:00-4:00pm

Concurrent with Art Gallery of Northumberland’s exhibit of same subject

artgalleryofnorthumberland.com Details at

Free Admission – includes current Colborne Art Gallery Exhibit “The Power of the Pen” Guest Artist Ronald Peter