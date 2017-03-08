According to owner Chauncy Perry, “Every second person who comes to the store thinks it is an antique shop. We picked the name before those American picker shows started on TV.”

For the record, 50% of the work that takes place behind the front door of Picker’s Paradise in downtown Colborne has to do with guitars and music. The other 50% has to do with selling flowers.

Chauncy used to run the store with his mother but in the past year during a “slow transition” he is has taken over running the business. Besides running the store, he is damn busy. Not only does he run the shop, he is a Director of the Chamber of Commerce, on Economic Development Committee, on the Economic Planning Task Force, Treasurer of the 150 Committee, member of the Apple Blossom Committee, and on the board of Music In The Square.

Not bad for a Millennial, eh? No sitting playing endless video games in his mother’s basement. Not only that, he plays just about every instrument but the guitar. He is also connected with the Piper Creek Mills Arts and Heritage Centre.

Whew! That’s all I got to say. Tires me out just listing all of his activities.

On the business side of things, the store sells musical instruments and accessories and provides guitar lessons as well as lessons for violin, bass, banjo, and ukulele.

While he sells mostly guitars and violins, he says he can order in basically anything.

Last year floor space was re-arranged to allow for the flower shop.

“We do weddings, funerals, normal stuff like Valentine Day. I have customers from Trent Hills, Grafton, Cobourg, Brighton as well in town.

Chauncy learned the florist biz in Gananoque before moving to the area 5 years ago. He must be doing something right because the business was just awarded a chunk of cash.

“We just got confirmation that we got a $5,000 grant from the County to help out with some of the equipment and operating expenses from the Business Advisory Centre Northumberland.”

Music lessons continue to provide a large chunk of business he says. “We have a great mix of students. I think our youngest is seven and our oldest is close to 80. He is learning classical guitar. There is usually a high turnover rate in this type of business but we have had half a dozen students that have been with us for over four years. David Hayes, the teacher, is very good. He is a retired teacher who ran a music department in Toronto. He is currently doing the two programs in the two elementary schools Northumberland Hills and Colborne for the ukulele that the 150 Committee of Colborne is sponsoring.”

“Ukulele is our second biggest lesson program after guitar. It is so accessible.We have students 8/9 who love taking it. There are also lot of seniors who love taking lessons.”

info: Tues – Fri 10 – 6: Sat 10 – 5: Closed Sun & Mon

26a Victoria Square Colborne, 905.355.3048: (91) Pickers’ Paradise