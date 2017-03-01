Campbellford District High School’s Senior Jazz Ensemble is heading to the Musicfest Canada Nationals in May after winning gold at the Southern Ontario Regionals in Oshawa.

The group was complimented after their performance by adjudicator Neil Yorke-Slader, the head of Musicfest Canada’s instrumental jazz division, for being exciting and willing to take risks. This year, the group premiered an arrangement by the band’s director, Dave Noble, called Thing of Gold, which had elements of world music, jazz, and rock.

“The students are big fans of the Grammy Award-winning instrumental jazz group Snarky Puppy and I thought it would be fun and interesting to perform an arrangement of one of their tunes,” says Noble.

The CDHS group also performed an Ellington-era swing tune (Blues for Bubber) and a 1970’s-era funk piece called Old School. Saxophonist Rahul Patel also won an award for musicianship and leadership.





A second CDHS group, the CDHS Junior Jazz Ensemble, featuring mostly Grade 9 students, won a silver award and keyboardist Patrick Muldoon won a musicianship/leadership award for the group. The junior group impressed the adjudicators and was invited to submit a recording in April to see if they might still earn a spot at Nationals.

“It is always hard for the juniors to earn a Nationals invitation because they are considered third to fifth-year performers in the eyes of the Musicfest adjudicators,” says Noble. “But in our area, many of our Gr. 9 students are beginners and this is their first group experience. So, it is hard for them, but I think this is the best junior group we’ve had in some time, which is why the adjudicators offered an opportunity to still try to get to Nationals if they can do it.”

Musicfest Canada is North America’s largest student music festival involving more than a quarter of a million students across Canada in regional festivals and about 8,000 students invited to perform at the Nationals. The National finals of the festival takes place in different cities across Canada. This year, the Nationals are in Niagara Falls, May 14-19th.

CDHS Music is generously sponsored by Scott Drummond GM.

For more information, contact Dave Noble at 705-768-6486 or david_noble@kprdsb.ca