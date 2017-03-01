~~ February Presentation~~Victory Gardens with Robert “Robbie” Preston

What is a Victory Garden?

Victory gardens were plots of land dedicated to grow vegetables, fruits and herbs to feed civilian and armed services populations during WWII. The idea was inspired, indeed driven, by a similar patriotic mobilization during WWI.

In Canada the motto was “A garden in every home”. They were usually found in urban spaces. Where previously there had been front lawns, vacant lots, and flower gardens, now there was row after row of beets, potatoes and tomatoes. The more produce that could be grown by Canadians, the more food, soldiers and munitions could be shipped to Canada’s allies overseas. This was because not only did victory gardening feedthose on the home front and help meet existing export commitments, but it also freed railcars and transport trucks to move other strategic goods. Britain had its own victory gardens in sports fields, golf courses, public parks, railway edges, waste ground, bomb sites, apartment building rooftops as well as individual land owners’ spaces. Nonetheless in 1941, 77% of Britain’s flour and wheat were Canadian exports.

One unintended consequence of this social experiment went far beyond the provision of food. It gave all generations of families a common purpose, fed patriotic zeal, taught civilians a new skill and created a new appreciation for nutritious food. The gardens became an integral part of daily life on the home front which, in turn, gave rise to early environmentalism.Victory gardens were just one part of a multi- layered wartime effort such as rationing, Wartime Prices and Trade Board, ration stretching recipes, meatless Tuesdays, canning, fats and bone collection, artificial butter and sugar, and too many more to mention.As well, a concentrated campaign to promote the victory gardens went on throughout the war, entreating people to help the war effort through the growing and canning of food.Expert gardeners and farmers helped the “city folk” who wanted to contribute but didn’t have the skills. They did this by designing vegetable gardens; teaching soil augmentation, canning methods, and light/shade gardening etc.

Robbie Preston was born the year before WWII broke out. He experienced illness early in his life and it interfered with his schooling, that is his formal schooling. Happily he gained a lifelong skill and orientation that has served him well. He is an environmentalist (ie: The 2012 Environmental Hero for the City of Kawartha Lakes). He is dedicated to soil augmentation and to changing exhausted, ugly spaces to attractive gardens where form follows function.

Scarlet Fever and Diphtheria developed throughout the war years and it created, in many of the stricken, a lonely life under quarantine devoid of friends and toys.

But under the guidance of his grandmother who lived with them and grew everything Robbie’s family ate, he began to help in the garden thereby developing a lifelong dedication to growing food. These days, he tempers the vegetable, herb, fruit gardens with beautiful flowers in an urban environment. With his partner by his side, food is grown in raised beds, border beds, gardens and in the basement under grow lights using advanced soil augmentation principles.

Over many, many years he has observed and learned what works and what doesn’t and has adapted his practices accordingly.

One such practice is the use of COIR instead of peat moss. This is important because we must learn how to keep water in the ground without destroying the aquifers and wetlands.

(Brown) COIR is fibre from the outer husk of the ripe coconut and it is used for making upholstery padding, sacking and various horticultural uses.Mr. Preston gave Cramahe Horticultural members a graphic (he says magic) demonstration. Two containers; equal amounts of peat moss and COIR; five litres of water; a half hour time lapse. The peat moss gave back four of the five litres unabsorbed. The COIR gave back one and a quarter litres with the rest totally absorbed and held. Magic indeed!

Mr. Preston suggests that gardeners adopt a practice which augments the soil while giving you extraordinary results in your garden. Mix as you would normally do for your planters – put two bricks of COIR in a wheelbarrow, mix with water, wait for an hour and mix the result with top soil, manure etc. to fill your planters. For garden beds, work the moistened COIR mixture into the soil around your plants to ensure a reduced need for watering because the COIR holds the water in the soil better and longer. Do not leave the COIR on top of the garden soil, mix it into the soil. When planting new, make sure there is both COIR mixed in close to the roots and bone meal etc. in the potting hole before planting. If possible, mix COIR into the soil around trees to ensure they are properly hydrated.

In closing, Mr. Preston urged the audience to look for the COIR from Sri Lanka (formerly Ceylon) because there is no use of salt water, and to look for the OMRI Listing which denotes organic regime standards in Canada.

Mr. Preston can be reached at:

(705) 879-4478

129 Victoria Drive, (Southview Estates) Cameron, ON K0M 1G0

pressonme@icloud.com

~Robin Young~

