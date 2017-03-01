Saturday, April 1, 2017
1815 Percy St. Castleton
5 to 7:30 pm
Musical Entertainment by Local Musician Cheryl Casselman & Friends
Adults $15
Children ages 6 to 12 years $6
5 & under Free
Children ages 6 to 12 years $6
5 & under Free
Tickets can be purchased at Castleton General Store or Downey Pharmacy in Colborne
Or call Marion McComb 905-375-8155, Linda Annis 905-344-5081 or the Church office 905-349-2736
Or call Marion McComb 905-375-8155, Linda Annis 905-344-5081 or the Church office 905-349-2736
Leave a Reply