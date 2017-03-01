Help Celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday! The Canada 150 Committee is looking for original artwork to create a Cramahe Township stamp in commemoration of Canada’s 150th Birthday.
Theme: What Canada Means to You, living in Cramahe Township.
Rules and Regulations:
- Open to all ages and residents of Cramahe Township. One entry per person or group. (Examples are Rotary, Lions, Heritage, Curling, Grade 1, etc. could enter as a group)
- Print your name or group and telephone number clearly on the back of your entry. All artwork needs to be done on a white sheet of paper measuring 8.5×11 and are able to be scanned. Colour choices and medium are at the discretion of the contributor.
- Categories are:
- Youth (preschool to age 18)
- Adults (19-100)
- Deliver completed entry to your local library (Colborne or Castleton) by March 14th by 5pm where they will be on display. Entries will not be returned.
- Ballot boxes will be made available until May 16th, 2017 at each library. Cramahe residents can vote on their favourite. One vote per resident. Recognition of winner will be made public and will be distributed at a later date.
