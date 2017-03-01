Help Celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday! The Canada 150 Committee is looking for original artwork to create a Cramahe Township stamp in commemoration of Canada’s 150th Birthday.

Theme: What Canada Means to You, living in Cramahe Township.

Rules and Regulations:

Open to all ages and residents of Cramahe Township. One entry per person or group. (Examples are Rotary, Lions, Heritage, Curling, Grade 1, etc. could enter as a group)

Print your name or group and telephone number clearly on the back of your entry. All artwork needs to be done on a white sheet of paper measuring 8.5×11 and are able to be scanned. Colour choices and medium are at the discretion of the contributor.

Categories are: Youth (preschool to age 18)

Adults (19-100)

Deliver completed entry to your local library (Colborne or Castleton) by March 14th by 5pm where they will be on display. Entries will not be returned.