The Colborne Art Gallery is pleased to host a one man show displaying the works of guest artist Ronald Peter. Ronald has been in many juried shows over the past few years and his talent has garnered him numerous awards and accolades from the arts community.

This particular show is entitled “Power of the Pen” – an exhibition of pen and ink drawings and paintings that speak to the pen and its ability to create powerful images in a simple yet striking way. He portrays culturally intriguing landscapes and found still life images. Please join us for the show opening on March 4, 2016, where the artist will be present. “Power of the Pen” will run at The Colborne Art Gallery until April 9, 2016.