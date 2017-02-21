Community Fundraiser March 11th!

– Game 1 Anniversary Game Between All Ontario/Champs 03 & 04

– Game 2 – Brighton vs Cramahe – Mayors’ Oldtimers Classic!

Tell your Friends & Family…Come & enjoy a ‘Fun Night’ at The Keeler Centre! Proceeds to complete the Suzanne Kernaghan Trail and other community projects. 50/50 Draw – Raffles – Surprise Guests

Colborne – Cramahe Minor Hockey Classic Alumni

Game 1: A Classic 13th Anniversary Game Between 2003-2004 Peewee D – All Ontario Champs & 2004-2005 Midget D – All Ontario Finalists



Game 2: Brighton and Cramahe Mayors’ Challenge Oldtimers Classic

Tickets only $5 for adults and $3 for U12 ages!



KEELER CENTER

Time: 6:00 till 10:00 PM ~ Doors Open @ 6:00 ~ Puck Drops At 6:30

Social Meet & Greet in Rotary Hall after the game ~ Cash Bar opens @ 7:00 P.M.

$5.00 Per Person ~ Children Under 12 – $3.00

Contacts:

Don / Rose Clark

905-355-2409

Garry/Lee Clement

905-355-3071

All Corporate & Personal Donations will be directed to this community partnership project!