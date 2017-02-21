Community Fundraiser March 11th!
– Game 1 Anniversary Game Between All Ontario/Champs 03 & 04
– Game 2 – Brighton vs Cramahe – Mayors’ Oldtimers Classic!
Tell your Friends & Family…Come & enjoy a ‘Fun Night’ at The Keeler Centre! Proceeds to complete the Suzanne Kernaghan Trail and other community projects. 50/50 Draw – Raffles – Surprise Guests
Colborne – Cramahe Minor Hockey Classic Alumni
Game 1: A Classic 13th Anniversary Game Between 2003-2004 Peewee D – All Ontario Champs & 2004-2005 Midget D – All Ontario Finalists
Game 2: Brighton and Cramahe Mayors’ Challenge Oldtimers Classic
Tickets only $5 for adults and $3 for U12 ages!
KEELER CENTER
Time: 6:00 till 10:00 PM ~ Doors Open @ 6:00 ~ Puck Drops At 6:30
Social Meet & Greet in Rotary Hall after the game ~ Cash Bar opens @ 7:00 P.M.
$5.00 Per Person ~ Children Under 12 – $3.00
Contacts:
Don / Rose Clark
905-355-2409
Garry/Lee Clement
905-355-3071
All Corporate & Personal Donations will be directed to this community partnership project!
