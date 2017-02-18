The Cobourg 2017 Ontario 55+ Winter Games Organizing Committee (GOC) is thrilled to reveal the award designs for the Ontario 55+ Winter Games (The Games). Following a call out to local artists in June 2016 the GOC has selected a design submission from Hoselton Studio Limited.

In June, 2016 the GOC issued a call out to local artists, artisans or craft-persons to design and produce approximately 650 awards to be presented to the winners in each activity. The GOC requested that candidates think outside the realm of the traditional medal. The call encouraged that the final product be reflective of Cobourg and the surrounding area and should serve as a keepsake and memory of the participant’s time in Cobourg.

The GOC received submissions from artists and craft-persons from across Northumberland County. In the end, the submission that best captured the spirit of The Games was from Hoselton Studio Limited. “When our team discussed putting together a bid for the awards, Jay Hennessy, Production Manager, was insistent on looking past a traditional neck medal in hopes to provide each winner something that would be distinct and memorable,” said Jan Hoselton, Hoselton Studio Limited. “It is an honour to have been chosen as the art team with our submission of the apple motif for this high profile event. We look forward to seeing participants receiving their awards and appreciate the opportunity to represent Cobourg, the heart of our Northumberland County.”

Hoselton Studio Limited, located in Colborne has been creating unique sculptures for almost 50 years, establishing a worldwide presence in the gift, award and incentive industries. The final design of The Games award is an apple motif, designed by Jay Hennessy and Jan Hoselton. The apple motif, provided the opportunity to create a symbolic image of Cobourg and The Games. The symbol of the apple captures Cobourg, the “Feel Good Town” and the heart of Northumberland County, Hoselton’s deep roots in the community and the health and wellness of the areas agritourism. The concept marries well with the Ontario 55+ Winter Games, which support the promotion of long term health and wellbeing.

The Ontario 55+ Games is a celebration of active living hosted every year (alternating between Winter and Summer) for individuals in Ontario who are 55 years of age or older. The Ontario 55+ Winter Games, first held in Collingwood in 2000, are hosted on odd numbered years and are held in February with approximately 1,000 participants. The 55+ Games are delivered in partnership with Ontario Senior Games Association. Winners of each event will receive a custom award designed by Hoselton Studio Limited. The apple design allowed Hoselton to celebrate and commemorate each distinct award winning category through the use of mixed metal colour tones. The stem of the apple on each award is created in recycled aluminum and then colour cured to signify gold, silver and bronze. Awards ceremonies will take place on site, at the end of each event.