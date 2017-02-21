from left:Cramahe Fire Fighters, Sheri Fisher, Kelsey Leggette, Chelsea Dempsey, Vanessa Lalonde and Laura McRobb

Story & Photos by Ted Amsden

Life as a Female Firefighter in Cramahe Township

It is not a stretch to say that — traditionally — most volunteer fire fighting departments within small municipalities have been crewed by men who work for the local trades or in factories where they can leave the job at a moment’s notice to respond to an emergency.

It is also not unreasonable to claim that change filters down slowly from big population centres to the smaller townships.

The Cramahe Fire Department under the leadership of Chief Brandon Northrup has blown the doors off these two premises.

In a department of 30 individuals, all part time with the exception of the Chief, 5 are female. Women who bring impressive education and job credentials as well as fire-fighting course work to the job.

Their qualifications and attitudes suggest that they are the new model of fire fighter: a degree-carrying, community-focused professional.

Chelsea Dempsey, Sheri Fisher, Laura McRobb, Kelsey Leggett and Vanessa Lalonde were interviewed last week in the meeting room of the new fire hall on Purdy Road. Here are their responses to a series of questions that I posed to them. Chief Brandon Northrup was present for some of the interview but did not join in.

What is your age, experience with the Cramahe Fire Department, education and present work status?

Chelsea

Age: 23 – member of Cramahe Fire Department for 4.5 years

Education: Fire Fighter Pre-service Durham college, – Dalhousie University College of Continuing Education: Fire Service Leadership – Humber College: Fire Service Executive Management – Present Employment: unemployed.

Presently, looking for full time work, she credits her 6 years as a Sea Cadet in Trenton introduced her to command training and organization and to look at employment as a FF “with the purpose of helping people and be a good community figure.”

“I was just lucky enough to know that it is what I have always wanted to do.”

Sheri

Age: 39 – member of Cramahe Fire Department for 2.5 years

Education: Diploma in Developmental Services: Custom Border Services: Has completed a FF Dalhousie course: Taken 2 sign language courses — Present Employment: works full time in social services with Access Community Services in Port Hope.

She has been working in social services for 24 years she says. She wanted to become a FF because, “I wanted to stay in serving other people, give back to my community, being involved in that way, so I was for a while doing some volunteer work with Ontario Volunteer Emergency Response Team, a search and rescue group but a lot of that work wasn’t local. It (fire fighting) is working and serving with people in a different way than with social services.”

Her brother is a fire fighter. She never saw herself as one but she saw the job he does and it appealed to her. “I always admired him for doing the job … I questioned it as something I would be able to do … my brother has bugged me for years to try and get into something like this and experience it.”

Laura

Age: 31 – member of Cramahe Fire Department for 5 months

Education: Police Foundations & Emergency Management at Fleming College – Present Employment: liaison for the security and emergency preparedness at Lakeridge Health in Durham Region

Previously a volunteer for Victim Services with Durham Police, she says the experience led her to consider fire fighting. “I came from Newcastle. Seeing how that fire department reacted with the community at different events led me to consider working here.”

Kelsey

Age: 23 – member of Cramahe Fire Department for 1 year

Education: Emergency Services Fundamentals, Pre-Service FF & Fire and Life Saving Technician, all at Durham College – currently enrolled in the Dalhousie Leadership program – Present Employment: works for Northumberland County at land fill sites and a wine store in Brighton.

“I like the idea of it (fire fighting) pushing me to do things that I normally wouldn’t do. And I like to prove people wrong. Most people wouldn’t think that I would be a fire fighter. I like the idea of it.”

She had no idea when she was younger that she would show an interest in the career.

Vanessa

Age: 20- member of Cramahe Fire Department for 1 year

Education: Paramedic College Program at St. Lawrence College in Cornwall – Present Employment: lifeguard for the YMCA Northumberland & interviewing for full-time employment as a paramedic.

While fulfilling her community hours as a high school student at the Cramahe Fire Hall where her father is a Lieutenant Vanessa found herself very interested in FF culture. “I was involved with all the individuals and I was really lucky to have Brandon Northrup notice my skills and ability .. at first I was kind of shocked because I didn’t think it was the kind of career that I would go for because I want to be a paramedic and they are very different. But I have really fallen in love with it.”

It was listening to the chatter on the fire department pager that her father carried with him at all times that sparked (no pun intended) her interest in FF.

What is it like being a female fire fighter in a profession that is traditionally male-oriented?

Chelsea

“We have been accepted … we have never had to overcome women being in a man-dominated role here. There have always been women here. For myself, luckily I have never had an issue.”

Sheri

“This is a good crew of people to work with male or female. I have not experienced any challenges coming in as a female … everybody has surrounded me and helped me out … it has been nothing but a positive for me … generally men are going to be stronger than a female but we work as a crew together … we are going to work collaboratively and get the job done. It hasn’t come down to a male or female issue within our department.”

Laura

“Being new everyone has been very helpful whether or not the same gender. We all bring different things to the department. We are all fire fighters … nothing but positive.”

Kelsey

“Coming in here they don’t see you as a girl. They see you as a recruit … its just a person coming in to learn what everybody else has learned. They are here to help you if you are struggling … you are always going in (fire fighting) with a partner so its not like you are doing it on your own.”

Vanessa

“I have to mimic what everybody has said. I think we are all on the same page. This department is very very welcoming. To male and female … when my dad looks in the back of the truck he is not looking at whether you are a male or female but what you are going to bring to the situation at hand and what you are capable of doing. I have never had an issue with being a woman here and I think that is really important. Everyone really enjoys working as a team together.”

What is your attitude about the danger that comes with fire fighting?

Chelsea

“We train and we train and we train and that is why we have weekly sessions. We are constantly trying to better ourselves.”

Sheri

“Sure it’s there (the fear factor) but in the moment when we are responding to calls we go in do our jobs. Of course there is that element there of potential risk but we train. Having a good crew we know they have our backs, are watching out for us, too. “

“We are smart about what we do. We are smart about how we go about things. We are smart in our training. We put that first when we go out to our calls.”

Laura

“Definitely there is a fear factor. But like anything with the unknown, you are not going to know what that is. Keeping sure that you are going into a situation with a calm mind and knowing what your capabilities are will help that fear during any situation … having your captains know what you are capable of and everyone else knowing that really helps with that.”

Kelsey

“In the beginning, I think it (the fear factor) is what drew me in. As a kid I used to be terrified of fires. For me it was wanting to overcome that fear. There is always a fear. You trust your captains. You trust your chiefs to know what they are doing … they will tell what to do so you always feel being somewhat safe around them at all times.”

Vanessa

“This job can be scary. It takes a lot of training. A lot of courage … (and having) the people around you to support you and make you feel confident … you become accustomed to it, you grow a strength, you grow an adrenalin rush to it, you end up really enjoying it.”

“At the beginning I was terrified of some of the things we were going to be doing but after experiencing them (emergency situations) you realize its really not that bad with the type of equipment that we have with the type of training that we do … it can be simple when you have it in front of you … you have to take a breath and go for it …”

What are your thoughts about the sisterhood aspect of being a female fire fighter?

Chelsea

“I don’t like to single us out as a gang of our own. We co-mingle with everyone.”

“It is nice to have a friendship and everything on a different level. With some of the ladies that I might not have with some of the guys. Hang out on the weekend. I don’t really separate us.”

Sheri

“I think part of the reason this department has been as successful as it has … is we all get along. We don’t see separations or rifts whether it be a male or female thing, or cliques and groups. We all get along. Sure it is absolutely nice to have four other women on the department. Women are going to relate differently than you do with guys. Absolutely thats nice … just some things that guys are not going to understand. At the end of the day we work cohesively. We get along cohesively.”

“There are times when we process things differently and it is nice to have a sisterhood where we can bounce ideas off of each other and know that that person has gone through something similar can relate.”

Laura

“Coming in it was a little nerve wracking not knowing anyone. We all hang out. Do different things. We all go to the gym.

“In different situations when you have someone who is going into shock, we have the ability to calm them down, talk to them use our emotions with them.”

Kelsey

“It is nice having the girls because there are things that the guys are just not going to understand. And talking to them about different stuff is obviously is more comfortable than talking to a guy. At the same time you walk in you wouldn’t know the difference. If your eyes were closed you would never be able to tell that there are men and women in the room because we all are talking to each other the same way.”

Vanessa

“It is a tricky question. Whenever you walk in it is nice to say you feel like one of the ‘guys’. Everyone puts under their wing. It’s nice to have girls because we can help each other out with certain aspects … guys just don’t understand how to help with … we are all the same, we are all just fire fighters.”

“Girls can talk to each other about emotional matters. Guys it just flies over their heads. They (women) get it about stuff they can’t do that the men can. We process things differently.”

The weekly schedule of a volunteer fire fighter includes meeting with the chief and his management team every Wednesday night for a couple of hours of training. During the summer when working outside is more pleasant, those hours stretch out longer. FFs are on call 24/7. They respond to medical emergencies and fires. Plus they are expected to help out with community events. Fire fighters are paid $16.34 an hour.

A final note: Chief Northrup is proud to point in the direction of his female fire fighters. “For a small town we are a very diverse group. I am not looking for a one dimensional fire department … I think I am lucky.”

He readily presses the point that two of them are bilingual and a third capable of signing. Also, three of them wear thunder bolt pins which indicate they have saved a life using a defibrillator.

On the topic of having a significant number of females on his team, he says, “We (the department) bring in people that can bring skills to the table. When you look at the people we have (the female FFs) an alarum tech, a social worker, someone in the emergency management continuity, a paramedic, we have two with fire service leadership … they have really embraced education.”

The timing of females arriving on the force is, perhaps, fortuitous. There is more than ever a need for what they bring.“We are running 50% medical calls. Females are more nurturing than males.”

info:https://www.facebook.com/CramaheFireDepartment/

http://www.visitcramahe.ca/content/fire-department-contacts