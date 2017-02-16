Marshall Gummer Estate Auctions – On-Line Estate Auction: Feb. 17th – Feb.22nd – 2017

Friday, February 17th – 10:00 AM: to Wednesday, February 22nd – 7:00 PM

Visit the lot listings online at our website CLICK HERE

Antiques, Art Featuring a Large Paul (Pal) SZENTKUTHY (Hungarian Canadian 1920-2002) Listed Abstractionist MODERNIST OIL PAINTING( worked in studio port hope), Alistair Macready Bell Listed Artist (Cdn. 1913-1997) Woodcut, Jan Van Couver (Dutch 1836-1909) Watercolour, Large Qty Estate Jewelry to incl, over 40 pcs 9KT-24KT Gold, Sterling Silver to incl. Georg Jensen, Carl Poul Petersen Necklace, Pottery to incl. Large Harlander Brooklin Pottery Lamp, Laurent Aksadjuak Inuit Pottery Vase, Lotte Lamps, Asst’d other Canadian Studio Pottery, Moorcroft, Royal Doulton Stoneware,Signed Art Glass to incl. Robert Held, Mid-Century Modern, Vintage Toys, Large Selection of Cdn, US, and International Silver Coins plus assorted other coins Collectibles to incl. Fishing Tackle, Militaria and much more. Over 400 Lots. Items being added daily.