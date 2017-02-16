Chamber seeks three-year commitment for tourism service contract

Members of the Brighton & Cramahe Chamber of Commerce were at Cramahe Township Council on Feb.14 explaining their activities. They are asking for a three-year financial commitment to pay for services the chamber would provide on the township’s behalf. If council does approve the chamber fee-for-service proposal it will cost taxpayers $21,360 per year. Money would be spent on projects promoting the township and outlined in the chamber’s detailed report.

In the chamber’s written progress report Burke Friedrichkeit, President of the chamber, explained that valuable planning time is lost each year when the chamber waits to find out if it has received municipal funding. The chamber also guarantees there will be no increase in cost to the township if it decided on a three-year commitment.

For the past three years the township has paid the chamber for its efforts to increase tourism in the community. In that time the chamber has developed a partnership with The Big Apple which improves community awareness. It has also participated in the First Impressions Community Exchange where people from one community go to another and give their opinions about it. Last year the chamber participated in the Cramahe Mayor’s Task Force Economic Development Strategic Plan.

Ongoing chamber projects include a map of Cramahe expected to be published by April 1. A business directory currently lists about 200 area businesses. The chamber hopes to continue to work with the township on its economic development plan and will do so if it receives funding.

The chamber is proposing to focus on business development and visitor services. The Friedrichkeit report gave detailed descriptions of the many ways these services can be provided to benefit the community.

Chamber members Jeff Lay and Chauncy Perry ran into some opposition as they attempted to clarify their proposal.

Deputy Mayor Sandra Arthur challenged Lay to explain chamber figures from 2015 and 2016 which claimed that Brighton had contributed financially to the chamber.

Lay explained that, while Brighton did withdraw its annual funding starting in 2015, it did pay the chamber for services. The decision by Brighton to cease annual payment came after the chamber had worked three months on its behalf. In 2016 there was no annual contract but the chamber was paid by Brighton for distribution of visitors guides.

Brighton recently voted against contracting for services in 2017.

Lay says the chamber will continue and be viable with or without municipal funds. It will simply do less and it will focus its efforts on activities directly connected with the more than 100 businesses which pay membership fees totaling about $20,000. The chamber members present could not confirm how many are in Cramahe, but it is generally accepted that less than half are based in the township.

Lay wanted it made clear that any money contributed by Cramahe would pay for work done on the work it proposed to do on the township’s behalf. It is not a grant. It is fee for service.

Councillor Tim Gilligan suggested that the township would be better off producing its own brochures and distributing them at the Big Apple. The chamber shouldn’t be using free office space provided by Cramahe Township, he says.

That brought Councillor Ed VanEgmond into the fray. He could not understand why the township wouldn’t support a healthy organization. He can see the good work done by the chamber and remembers when the township paid far more and got less when the work was being done by township staff.

When Mayor Marc Coombs came out in support of the work being done by the chamber, Gilligan pointed out that the mayor is on the chamber board of directors. To which the mayor responded that he had been appointed by council.

Council will decide the matter at its next meeting on March 7.

Municipal Electoral reform

There will be changes in the way members of Cramahe Township council are elected in 2018.

Bill 181 was passed by the Provincial Government in 2016, making changes to the rules and allowing municipalities to add changes of their own.

Cramahe’s Director of Corporate Services, Julie Oram gave a report to council on Feb.14 and recommended that no action be taken to change the process in 2018.

In Bill 181 the province has allowed municipalities to use a ranked voting system. After reviewing the requirements to change from the first-past-the-post system, Oram feels that it is wiser to continue with the current election format which involves mail-in ballots and election-day voting.

If Cramahe did change it would need to distribute information to electors, hold a public meeting and pass a bylaw by May 1, 2017. As well, additional staff training and technology would be needed.

No Canadian jurisdictions currently use a ranked system, says Oram.

We will have to wait longer to see who is running for office in 2018. Nominations open on May 1, and nominations will close on July 23. Previously candidates could put their names forward from January 2 to mid-September. Candidates will need 25 signatures from eligible electors when they submit their nomination papers to the township.

Candidates may not accept donations from corporations or trade unions.

Provincial law now allows tenants to put election signs in their windows in support of their candidates? Landlords cannot force them to take the signs down.

Ms. Oram suggested in her Feb.14 report that the township monitor the methods used by other municipalities in 2018 and then give reconsider if change is needed.

Lakefront Utilities Inc. reviews capital plans

Lakefront Utilities Inc. (LIU) announced in January that it was to undergo major work in Colborne’s electrical system. LUI Manager of Electric Distribution and Design, Scott Wright was at council on Feb.14 to answer any questions and provide an update on the work valued at $4 million.

The written report by LUI President Dereck Paul pointed to ageing infrastructure that has either worn out or is difficult to service.

The work will take place over the next five years. Work on the Victoria Street electric substation is nearly complete. The substation transformer, built in 1974, will be replaced, along with other parts.

LUI Manager of Electric Distribution and Design, Scott Wright told council that the Victoria St. substation is being energized this week and should be running by the end of the week.

Colborne’s other substation on Durham Street will be rebuilt in 2017. Its transformer was rebuilt in 1990. It has been out of service for periods if time in 2016 for maintenance. Further work cannot be completed onsite. LUI management has decided that replacement is the better option.

Anticipated cost of the substation rebuilds is over $1.3 million.

LUI is concerned about the reliability of many of the poles erected and meters installed 40-50 years ago. Over the next five years the company which supplies power to Colborne will spend $2.7 million replacing the ageing poles and meters.

LUI says the changes will reduce operating and maintenance costs. Enhanced modern equipment will allow remote monitoring and improve public safety.

Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs called the announcement good news. The work will be paid for by users of the system. The increased rates will not be substantial says the mayor.

Local Physician recruitment

With budget decision time on the horizon in Cramahe, the West Northumberland Physician Recruitment team was at council on Feb.14 explaining its work and asking for $5,564.

Physician recruiter Tracy West and committee co-chair Gerald Blackstock outlined the group’s four goals – to meet residents’ primary healthcare needs, recruit family physicians, retain family physicians and create succession plans for retiring physicians.

Five municipalities in the County of Northumberland support the recruitment team which brought two physicians to the area in the past year. Dr. Everdell and Dr. Northey are replacing retiring doctors. Cobourg, Port Hope, Hamilton Township and Alnwick/Haldimand Township also contribute varying amounts depending on their population. The total annual budget for the recruitment team is just over $53 thousand.

West told council that changing practices also change the needs. Sometimes more than one doctor is needed to replace a retiring physician. Blackstock added that doctors are highly mobile knowledge workers. Part of the team’s work involves matching doctors with the area so they want to stay. They claim to have been successful at this, as few recruited doctors have departed.

With 30% of family doctors in this area over 60, replacement is an economic development issue too. People won’t move to a place where they can’t find a doctor.

Council will decide at its next budget meeting whether to continue funding the group.