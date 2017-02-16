from left, Nicci & Phil Kelly, Gia, Eva & Nathan Kelly, Lee Clement, President, Rotary Club of Colborne



Photos and Story by Ted Amsden

The young Colborne family of Gia, 21, Eva, 3, and Nathan Kelly, 24, are going through territory no family wants to travel. Nathan is suffering with Lymphoma Cancer. A particularly aggressive form called, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

He was treated with chemo several years ago but the cancer has come back. Right now he receiving a second series of twenty radiation treatments. Five days a week. That’s after Stem Cell transplants. The prognosis isn’t good. Chances of the cancer returning is in the 75% to 80% zone. With that, the young Kelly family need our community help.



The good news is that there is a drug, Brentuximab, an antibody, that is designed to attack the cancer cells when used in conjunction with an agent called Bendamustine. Success rates in this case are close to 80% when the two are used in combination.

The complication to this good news is the cost is beyond not only Nathan’s family but most other families. A single dose costs $30,000. He needs EIGHT doses. Despite the success of the two drugs — the medical community feels this will be the standard of care in the future — the Government of Ontario has not yet listed this treatment. Neither Nathan nor his family have health insurance to cover this dire circumstance.

The bill for Nathan’s recovery has been put at staggering $250,000.

Fortunately, Cobourg Rotarian and Northumberland County’s #1 Fund Raiser Bill Patchett has stepped up to help.

He knows about Nathan’s situation first hand. He had medical insurance to cover the costs when he found himself in the same situation. His cancer is in remission. He heard about Nathan’s circumstances from a doctor at Northumberland Hills Hospital and now he wants to help. He has made personal appearances at seven Rotary Clubs to date. He plans on approaching churches, social agencies, businesses, the Trillium foundation and more he says.

Appearing at the weekly meeting of the Colborne Rotary Club with his wife Delphine Patchett Monday evening, he talked at length about his appeal for assistance.

He started off by thanking the club members, “I am here to thank you (the Rotary Club of Colborne) for leading the way.”

“Nothing has worked for Nathan. The doctor called me in and told me Nathan has less than two years to live. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel. If he can get this same medicine as I have because I am in remission he will lead a full life. This new medicine was created in Australia. The difficulty with it is that it is $30,000 a treatment.”

“Already out of the five clubs I have visited we probably have raised $40,000.”

He added that a Go Fund Me campaign on-line has raised $3,000. The Bank of Montreal is taking donations in Cobourg. The Port Hope Health Centre is looking after the tax receipts he says. Overall he says he is pleased at this early point with how things are going.

He says he has guaranteed the money to the doctor. He is that determined to raise the money. He is being helped by a committee of nine.

“ I am going to make sure we can allow Nathan a full life,” he says. Reaction from Nathan is, “The hospital called me up and told me Bill wants to raise some money for me. It’s great. It is amazing how everybody has come together just for me to raise all this money. It picks me up. Gives you a really big boost of confidence.”

Reaction from his wife Gia is similar, “We are overwhelmed with trying to process what everyone has done for us. To see Bill bring all these people together to see and help us is amazing.”

There are lots of ways to help. Go to:

Help Nathan Live by Ed Zylka – GoFundMe

Donation Form Below – Port Hope & District Healthcare Foundation

or drop into The Bank of Montreal in Cobourg.