Her passion for fostering a thriving, inclusive community extends well beyond her position with NUW. In addition to her current role as a member of the Northumberland Hills Hospital Board, Ms. Kay has achieved significant impact in her roles as Past President of the Rotary Club of Cobourg, Past Chair of the Town of Cobourg Civic Awards, Past President of the Port Hope Chamber of Commerce, and Past Director for the Northumberland Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Kay was also a member of the committees that raised funds for the construction of both the Northumberland Hills Hospital and the Cobourg Community Centre.

In 2012, Ms. Kay was a recipient of the prestigious Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, awarded to Canadians who have dedicated themselves to service to their fellow citizens, their community and their country. She is also a recipient of the Town of Cobourg’s Mayor’s Award of Distinction, as well as Northumberland Today’s Women in Business Award.

With this record of achievements to reflect upon, Ms. Kay is now looking forward to the new journey of retirement. While she will continue to fulfill her passion of advocating for those in need, Ms. Kay also looks forward to spending more time with her “pride and joy” – her daughter Elizabeth, and Elizabeth’s husband Geoff and her mother – and to supporting ventures that champion the Northumberland community. She will continue to be involved with the current NUW campaign through to completion, before her departure.

“It is difficult to convey the magnitude of gratitude and respect that we have for Lynda, for the way she has shaped the culture of this organization and for the scope of impact that she has had on the people of this community for more than a quarter century,” stated Board Chair Gerald Blackstock. “We look forward to a final push in the current campaign, to deliver another successful outcome for the benefit of Northumberland residents, and in honour of Lynda’s history of remarkable service.”

Mr. Blackstock goes on to say “Lynda will be leaving in place a legacy of positive organizational change, community vitality and innumerable lives made better through her tireless efforts. Her dedication to, and passion for, creating the conditions for people to move ‘from poverty to possibility’ have left an indelible mark on the people of Northumberland. I know that the NUW Board, staff, and broader community join me in saying that she will be greatly missed, and we wish her the very best in this next adventure.”

The Board will be moving forward with a recruitment process for this position in accordance with the organization’s recruitment policy.