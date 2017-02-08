This is a very important fundraiser for the church, as the proceeds helps subsidize children going to camp Quin-mo-lac this summer.

Heritage United Church Sunday School is holding a pancake supper on Saturday, February 11th with continuous service from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Dundonald Hall, 12784 County Rd.21, Cost $ is only 8.00! Menu includes; sausage, ham, syrup and a variety of fruit toppings for pancakes and ambrosia salad for dessert. The Sunday School children are raising money to go to summer camp, Quin-mo-lac.