Above from left: Malik Henry, Jon Stewart, Andy Senties & Robin Garibay

Photo & Story by Ted Amsden



According to Ken Awender, Northumberland Stars Jr A Hockey Club Billet/Events Coordinator, he took the player Andy Senties who got a tooth chipped during a practice to his dentist.

During a conversation, he asked if there were any toothbrushes and other items that the players could donate on behalf of the Stars Hockey Club towards the Cramahe Cupboard.

Spring Street Dental in Cobourg helped out by donating 12 adult and 12 youth toothbrushes including paste and floss.

Jen McGlennon who is one of many who have been spearheading the project says the Cramahe Cupboard, “Is going very well. I hear lots of stories in the community on a weekly basis. About how it has helped somebody in the community. It has been a positive. There have been no negative comments on it. “

“The Colborne CIBC is doing a fund raiser for us. For everybody that comes in to pay a bill at the branch, it is donating a dollar to Cramahe Cupboard. It has been going for about 10 days. I think they are approaching $50.”

“We are getting support in the community. People are aware and will to help out. There are donations all the time. There is a small committee that check it several times a day.”

“The turnover in the Cupboard is huge.”

Please note: The Northumberland Stars Jr A Hockey Club is a very diverse organization. Malik is from Regina, Saskatchewan. Jon is from Airdrie, Alberta. Andy is from Mexico City, Mexico. Robin is from Copenhagen, Denmark. The rest of the team is equally diverse.