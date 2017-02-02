The club is asking for help to build their membership so it can continue to support the community. The Rotary Club of Colborne meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 pm at the Keeler Centre in Colborne and is a very welcoming and supportive club.

The Rotary Club of Colborne has been a source of community support locally for more than 65 years. Rotary is a volunteer organization built to support communities, both near and far on a number of levels. Clubs members are supportive of their home community, with generous volunteerism, and at times, crucial financial support. None of the efforts which the club supports would be possible without the generous support of the Colborne/Cramahe community as a whole.

The spirit of Rotary is built around a “family of members” who rally for charity, youth education, community health and many humanitarian initiatives. The club in Colborne engages locally by supporting collaborative projects such as; the Meals on Wheels Program, The Cramahe Public Library, The Royal Canadian Legion Br. 187 Community Fund, The Festival of Trees, ENSS & Colborne Public School Interact Clubs and Northumberland Hill Hospital Foundation to name but a few of our local initiatives.

The “Little Club That Can” also gets out to play! Members join the fun at the Colborne Santa Claus Parade, Colborne Curling Club Fun Spiel, Apple Blossom Tyme Festival, Rotary Golf Fun Day, Cramahe Canada Day Festivities, and our biggest event of the year, the 33rd Annual Harvest Auction Dinner & Dance on September 16th, 2017

The club is hoping to grow membership and are calling out to the Colborne/Cramahe community to connect with them to offer your support to the many community projects and events Rotary supports. They welcome new members and friends of Rotary to the friendly club at the Keeler Centre.

One if the unique benefits of the Rotary International organization is that efforts by local Rotary members, in their own community, also provides support to important international campaigns which reach around the globe. Clubs are part of a “Rotary-family” that has nearly eradicated Polio world wide and spearheads leading global efforts to provide clean water to those in need.

The Rotary spirit is truly the captured in the statement: Act Local. Think Global.